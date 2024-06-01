Relative Value Partners Group LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC cut its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,993 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 0.7% of Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WorthPointe LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 45,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Brogan Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $316,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 875,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,509,000 after purchasing an additional 58,454 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJH stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.68. The company had a trading volume of 9,406,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,598,697. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.46. The company has a market capitalization of $83.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $61.01.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

