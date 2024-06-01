Renishaw (LON:RSW) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3,839.60

Renishaw plc (LON:RSW – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,839.60 ($49.04) and traded as high as GBX 4,060 ($51.85). Renishaw shares last traded at GBX 3,955 ($50.51), with a volume of 52,781 shares trading hands.

Renishaw Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,985.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4,110.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,846.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

About Renishaw

Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services technological products and services, and analytical instruments and medical devices worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine products, hardware, software, retrofits, machine tool probes, diagnostics, encoders, tool setters, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, modular and custom fixtures, and styli products for touch probe systems; machine calibration and optimization products; interferometric laser, magnetic, and open and enclosed optical encoders; and additive manufacturing systems.

