Reviewing KWESST Micro Systems (NASDAQ:KWE) and CS Disco (NYSE:LAW)

KWESST Micro Systems (NASDAQ:KWE) and CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for KWESST Micro Systems and CS Disco, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KWESST Micro Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A CS Disco 0 4 3 0 2.43

CS Disco has a consensus price target of $9.81, suggesting a potential upside of 67.74%. Given CS Disco’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CS Disco is more favorable than KWESST Micro Systems.

Risk and Volatility

Earnings and Valuation

KWESST Micro Systems has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CS Disco has a beta of 2.23, suggesting that its share price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares KWESST Micro Systems and CS Disco’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KWESST Micro Systems $970,000.00 3.41 -$6.90 million ($1.28) -0.32 CS Disco $140.53 million 2.50 -$42.15 million ($0.54) -10.83

KWESST Micro Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CS Disco. CS Disco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KWESST Micro Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares KWESST Micro Systems and CS Disco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KWESST Micro Systems -967.70% -520.61% -161.42% CS Disco -23.03% -15.04% -13.17%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.4% of KWESST Micro Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.0% of CS Disco shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.3% of CS Disco shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CS Disco beats KWESST Micro Systems on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KWESST Micro Systems

KWESST Micro Systems Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of tactical systems and ammunitions for military, public safety agencies, and personal defense markets. It provides non-lethal products, including PARA OPS devices and ARWEN products. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

About CS Disco

CS Disco, Inc. provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for legal hold, legal request, ediscovery, legal document review, and case management in the United States and internationally. It offers DISCO Request, a solution that automates response compliance for legal requests; and DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates the ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters. The company also provides DISCO Hold, a solution that automates manual work to preserve data, notify custodians, track holds with a defensible audit trail, and collect data when ready; DISCO Review, an AI-powered document review solution that delivers legal document reviews; and DISCO Case Builder, a solution that allows legal professionals to collaborate with teams to build a compelling case by offering a single place to search, organize, and review witness testimony and other legal data. The company's solutions are used in various legal matters comprising litigation, investigation, compliance, and diligence. It serves enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. CS Disco, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

