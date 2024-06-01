Revival Gold (CVE:RVG) Shares Down 2.6%

Revival Gold Inc. (CVE:RVG – Get Free Report) traded down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38. 76,189 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 73,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

Revival Gold Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.34. The stock has a market cap of C$47.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 0.71.

Revival Gold (CVE:RVG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Revival Gold Inc. will post -0.0309677 earnings per share for the current year.

Revival Gold Company Profile

Revival Gold Inc operates as a gold mineral exploration and development company in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Beartrack-Arnett Gold Project located in Lemhi County, Idaho; and 51% interest in the Diamond Mountain Phosphate Project located in Uintah County, Utah. The company was formerly known as Strata Minerals Inc and changed its name to Revival Gold Inc in July 2017.

