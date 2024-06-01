Rice Partnership LLC Has $6.91 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Rice Partnership LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 283,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Australia ETF comprises 1.8% of Rice Partnership LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Rice Partnership LLC owned approximately 0.34% of iShares MSCI Australia ETF worth $6,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 7,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Australia ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI Australia ETF stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.65. 1,316,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,772,991. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.83. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 12 month low of $20.46 and a 12 month high of $25.24.

About iShares MSCI Australia ETF

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.