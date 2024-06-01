Rice Partnership LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Rice Partnership LLC lessened its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,973 shares during the period. Deere & Company makes up approximately 1.3% of Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

DE traded up $6.41 on Friday, reaching $374.76. 2,332,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,424,964. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $397.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $386.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.04. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $345.55 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.86 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.26%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 25.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $483.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $383.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $432.92.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

