Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 740,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares during the period. iShares Silver Trust accounts for about 2.2% of Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. owned about 0.15% of iShares Silver Trust worth $16,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,845,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,204,000 after buying an additional 397,836 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,845,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,204,000 after purchasing an additional 383,336 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,601,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,882,000 after purchasing an additional 343,004 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,298,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,288,000 after buying an additional 132,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,039,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,632,000 after buying an additional 46,130 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SLV traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.76. The stock had a trading volume of 31,880,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,299,182. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $18.97 and a 52 week high of $29.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.93.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

