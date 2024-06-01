Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Decreases Position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. cut its holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) by 34.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 88,437 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. owned 0.22% of Avista worth $6,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avista in the 4th quarter worth approximately $519,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in Avista by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 78,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,816,000 after buying an additional 20,478 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Avista by 404.4% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 38,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 31,044 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Avista by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 105,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,779,000 after buying an additional 7,649 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Avista by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. 85.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Avista alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised shares of Avista from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Latisha Diane Hill sold 1,700 shares of Avista stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $61,557.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,387.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avista Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AVA traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.99. 771,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,510. Avista Co. has a 52 week low of $30.53 and a 52 week high of $42.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.00.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.09). Avista had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $594.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avista Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avista Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. Avista’s payout ratio is presently 78.84%.

About Avista

(Free Report)

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.