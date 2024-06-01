Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Has $11.42 Million Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. boosted its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $11,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UL. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 9,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 6,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 21,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Unilever Price Performance

NYSE:UL traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,393,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,857,946. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.52. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $46.16 and a 1 year high of $54.98.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.4556 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th.

Unilever Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.