Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Lowers Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. trimmed its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 137,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,967 shares during the period. Novartis makes up approximately 1.9% of Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $13,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 480.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Novartis in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.67.

Shares of NVS traded up $2.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,981,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,178. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.94. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $92.19 and a 1-year high of $108.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.07. Novartis had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $11.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. Analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

