Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Sells 56 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. lessened its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,931 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $8,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,217,777 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,540,197,000 after purchasing an additional 347,614 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $4,311,070,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Home Depot by 1.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,347,396 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,730,889,000 after buying an additional 153,141 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,802,085 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,050,363,000 after buying an additional 195,670 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 12,647.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,569,482 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,930,104,000 after buying an additional 5,525,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Home Depot
Home Depot Stock Performance
Home Depot stock traded up $5.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $335.00. The company had a trading volume of 5,556,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,416,278. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $396.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $345.00 and its 200-day moving average is $348.85. The company has a market capitalization of $332.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.01.
Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.31 EPS for the current year.
Home Depot Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.36%.
Home Depot Profile
The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Home Depot
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Chevron Eyes Hess, Exxon Resists: Here’s the Trade
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.