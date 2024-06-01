Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTIW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTIW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the April 30th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Rigetti Computing Stock Performance

Shares of RGTIW remained flat at $0.17 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 20,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,601. Rigetti Computing has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.21.

Get Rigetti Computing alerts:

About Rigetti Computing

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

Receive News & Ratings for Rigetti Computing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigetti Computing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.