Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Barclays cut their target price on Rogers Communications from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Rogers Communications Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE:RCI opened at $40.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a PE ratio of 50.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.23 and a 200-day moving average of $43.15. Rogers Communications has a 52 week low of $36.55 and a 52 week high of $48.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 2.90%. Analysts predict that Rogers Communications will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rogers Communications

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCI. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 4.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 21,932 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 4.6% in the first quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 248,823 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,550,000 after buying an additional 11,006 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the first quarter valued at about $731,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 42.9% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 444,990 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $18,262,000 after buying an additional 133,652 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 37.5% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,570,690 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $220,193,000 after buying an additional 1,519,894 shares during the period. 45.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

