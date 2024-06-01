Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) is Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 36.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,306 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 42,200 shares during the quarter. Ross Stores comprises about 2.8% of Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $10,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 888 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 919 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,133 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,309 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Insider Activity at Ross Stores

In related news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 2,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.38, for a total transaction of $329,285.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,257.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ross Stores news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 10,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,567,164.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 62,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,155,806. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 2,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.38, for a total value of $329,285.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,914 shares in the company, valued at $278,257.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,038 shares of company stock valued at $10,526,384. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROST. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $147.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Ross Stores from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Ross Stores from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.58.

View Our Latest Report on ROST

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of ROST stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $139.76. 3,204,663 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,873,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $47.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.06. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.66 and a 1-year high of $151.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $136.21 and its 200 day moving average is $138.14.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.10 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.3675 per share. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.79%.

Ross Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.