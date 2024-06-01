Roth Mkm Trims Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Target Price to $2.50

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Roth Mkm from $3.00 to $2.50 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on APPS. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Digital Turbine from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Digital Turbine from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.17.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on APPS

Digital Turbine Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Turbine

APPS stock opened at $1.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.01. Digital Turbine has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $11.46. The firm has a market cap of $193.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 2.54.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the first quarter valued at $2,177,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 6.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 239,595 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 13,648 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the first quarter valued at $227,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the first quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Digital Turbine by 57.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 112,797 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 41,261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.66% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.