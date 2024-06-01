Royal Bank of Canada Cuts CAE (TSE:CAE) Price Target to C$31.00

CAE (TSE:CAE – Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$31.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CAE. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of CAE from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered CAE from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$34.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Desjardins reduced their price target on CAE from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on CAE from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on CAE from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CAE has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$31.40.

Get CAE alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CAE

CAE Price Performance

About CAE

Shares of CAE opened at C$25.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.15 billion, a PE ratio of -25.09, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$26.95 and its 200-day moving average is C$27.28. CAE has a fifty-two week low of C$23.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.87.

(Get Free Report)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.