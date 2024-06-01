Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) is Scotia Capital Inc.’s Largest Position

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,681,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,644 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada comprises about 5.7% of Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Scotia Capital Inc. owned 0.62% of Royal Bank of Canada worth $877,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 26,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 11,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 45.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.67.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of RY stock traded up $0.87 on Friday, reaching $109.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,654,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,585. The stock has a market cap of $154.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.85. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $77.90 and a 1 year high of $109.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.35.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 12.12%. Equities research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 50.62%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

