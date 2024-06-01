RTC Group (LON:RTC) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $90.68

RTC Group plc (LON:RTC – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 90.68 ($1.16) and traded as high as GBX 99.80 ($1.27). RTC Group shares last traded at GBX 97.50 ($1.25), with a volume of 10,631 shares traded.

RTC Group Stock Up 2.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.24, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.67 million, a PE ratio of 769.23 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 91.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 73.34.

RTC Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share. This is a positive change from RTC Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. RTC Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,615.38%.

Insider Activity at RTC Group

RTC Group Company Profile

In related news, insider Sarah Dye sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.21), for a total transaction of £66,500 ($84,929.76). 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RTC Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides recruitment services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Middle East. It offers technical recruitment solutions to the general engineering, manufacturing, transport, build environment, infrastructure, commercial disciplines, sales and technical sales, scientific, chemical, energy and utilities, and defense and aerospace sectors; technical and engineering workforce solutions, such as recruitment, training, account management, contingent labor, and fleet provision to the rail, energy, construction, highways, and transportation sectors; and contract and permanent staffing solutions.

