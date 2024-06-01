Rubrik, Inc.’s Quiet Period Will End on June 4th (NYSE:RBRK)

Rubrik’s (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, June 4th. Rubrik had issued 23,500,000 shares in its public offering on April 25th. The total size of the offering was $752,000,000 based on an initial share price of $32.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.
RBRK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Rubrik in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Rubrik in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Rubrik in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on Rubrik in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued an “outperformer” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rubrik has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.29.
Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.
