Safety Shot, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOTW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Safety Shot, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOTW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 58.3% from the April 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Safety Shot Stock Down 13.6 %

Shares of SHOTW traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.24. 7,873 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,618. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.86. Safety Shot has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $3.00.

About Safety Shot

Safety Shot, Inc, a wellness and functional beverage company, researches and develops over-the-counter products and intellectual property. The company offers Safety Shot Beverage, an over-the-counter drink that lowers blood alcohol content. It also develops Photocil to address psoriasis and vitiligo; JW-700 to treat hair loss; JW-500 for women's sexual wellness; and NoStingz, a jellyfish sting prevention sunscreen.

