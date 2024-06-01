Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SAGE. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Sage Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sage Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.05.

Sage Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $11.11 on Wednesday. Sage Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.78 and a one year high of $59.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.47. The stock has a market cap of $668.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.91.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($0.17). Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 552.52% and a negative return on equity of 56.81%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.46) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 139.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics will post -6.53 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sage Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,572,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,257,000 after purchasing an additional 208,630 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 8.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,751,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,781,000 after buying an additional 432,013 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,197,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,619,000 after buying an additional 47,537 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 27.1% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,465,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,684,000 after acquiring an additional 952,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palo Alto Investors LP grew its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 1,005,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,699,000 after acquiring an additional 146,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

Featured Articles

