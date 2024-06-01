Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 9.860-9.940 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 9.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $37.7 billion-$38.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $38.0 billion. Salesforce also updated its FY25 guidance to $9.86-9.94 EPS.

Salesforce Stock Up 7.6 %

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $234.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $227.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.18, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.11. Salesforce has a one year low of $193.68 and a one year high of $318.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $281.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $275.59.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Salesforce from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $292.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Salesforce

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.60, for a total value of $1,258,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 104,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,429,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.60, for a total transaction of $1,258,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 104,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,429,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.64, for a total transaction of $4,644,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,101,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,056,645,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 638,070 shares of company stock valued at $182,912,726 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Salesforce

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.