Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.34-2.36 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.20-9.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.35 billion. Salesforce also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 9.860-9.940 EPS.

CRM opened at $234.52 on Friday. Salesforce has a one year low of $193.68 and a one year high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $281.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.59.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Salesforce will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Salesforce from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Salesforce from $355.00 to $295.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a strong-buy rating and issued a $325.00 target price (down previously from $380.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $292.79.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.25, for a total value of $4,563,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,266,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,036,231,005.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.32, for a total transaction of $2,188,439.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,483 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,903,561.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 638,070 shares of company stock worth $182,912,726 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

