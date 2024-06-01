Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 347,800 shares, a growth of 16.9% from the April 30th total of 297,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 183.1 days.
Sanofi Price Performance
Shares of SNYNF stock remained flat at $94.63 on Friday. 52 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,290. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $86.12 and a 12-month high of $110.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.66.
Sanofi Company Profile
