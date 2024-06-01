Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 347,800 shares, a growth of 16.9% from the April 30th total of 297,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 183.1 days.

Sanofi Price Performance

Shares of SNYNF stock remained flat at $94.63 on Friday. 52 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,290. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $86.12 and a 12-month high of $110.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.66.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.