Schibsted ASA (SBSNY) to Issue Dividend of $5.10 on June 24th

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 5.0958 per share on Monday, June 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This is a boost from Schibsted ASA’s previous dividend of $0.12.
Schibsted ASA Stock Up 4.7 %
SBSNY stock opened at $33.91 on Friday. Schibsted ASA has a 1 year low of $20.40 and a 1 year high of $33.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.17.
Schibsted ASA Company Profile
