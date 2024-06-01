Schulz Wealth LTD. Buys Shares of 1,420 Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Schulz Wealth LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter worth $36,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 48.1% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RSG traded up $3.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $185.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,388,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.00. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.07 and a 12 month high of $196.76. The firm has a market cap of $58.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.67.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 37.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,209,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,702.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,209,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,702.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total transaction of $1,002,608.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,669,303.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RSG. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $198.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.14.

About Republic Services

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

