Schulz Wealth LTD. Invests $710,000 in Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – October (BATS:LOCT)

Schulz Wealth LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – October (BATS:LOCT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000. Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – October accounts for about 0.7% of Schulz Wealth LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Separately, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $354,000.

Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – October Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:LOCT traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.92. 912 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.06.

Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – October Announces Dividend

About Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – October

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1319 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

The Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – October (LOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide a consistent income stream and a limited protective buffer against the first 15% of losses stemming from the decline in the S&P 500 Index. The exposure resets each year in October LOCT was launched on Sep 30, 2023 and is issued by Innovator.

