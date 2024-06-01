Schulz Wealth LTD. Takes $1.10 Million Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY)

Schulz Wealth LTD. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 34,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,000. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May comprises 1.1% of Schulz Wealth LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 751,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,187,000 after buying an additional 78,285 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 184,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,821,000 after acquiring an additional 13,347 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 2,254.6% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 91,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 87,930 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 61,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 13,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 38,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.56. The company had a trading volume of 47,175 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.34 million, a PE ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.06.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

