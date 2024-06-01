Schulz Wealth LTD. Takes $338,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Schulz Wealth LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,941,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,993 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,814,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,273,000 after purchasing an additional 112,526 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,039,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,030,000 after purchasing an additional 90,811 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,521,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,586,000 after purchasing an additional 609,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,376,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,482,000 after acquiring an additional 332,819 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $165.78. The company had a trading volume of 4,335,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,184,176. The firm has a market cap of $55.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $164.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.58. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.34 and a fifty-two week high of $169.80.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

