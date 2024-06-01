Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Adams Wealth Management

Adams Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 761 shares during the quarter. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 203,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,475,000 after acquiring an additional 22,221 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 64,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after purchasing an additional 11,906 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 287,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,856,000 after purchasing an additional 60,972 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 37,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after buying an additional 9,636 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHD traded up $1.42 on Friday, reaching $78.57. 2,619,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,401,321. The stock has a market cap of $55.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $66.67 and a twelve month high of $80.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.76.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

