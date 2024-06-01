Science Group (LON:SAG) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $401.47

Shares of Science Group plc (LON:SAG – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 401.47 ($5.13) and traded as high as GBX 461.75 ($5.90). Science Group shares last traded at GBX 460 ($5.87), with a volume of 11,245 shares.

Science Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.67, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £210.22 million, a P/E ratio of 3,845.42 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 428.61 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 402.29.

Science Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from Science Group’s previous dividend of $5.00. Science Group’s payout ratio is presently 6,666.67%.

Insider Activity at Science Group

Science Group Company Profile

In other Science Group news, insider Daniel Edwards sold 71,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 464 ($5.93), for a total transaction of £332,534.88 ($424,693.33). 24.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Science Group plc, a science, engineering, and technology business company, provides consultancy services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Services Operating Business, Product Operating Business, and Freehold Properties.

