Science Group (LON:SAG) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $401.47

Shares of Science Group plc (LON:SAG – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 401.47 ($5.13) and traded as high as GBX 461.75 ($5.90). Science Group shares last traded at GBX 460 ($5.87), with a volume of 11,245 shares.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.67, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £210.22 million, a P/E ratio of 3,845.42 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 428.61 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 402.29.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from Science Group’s previous dividend of $5.00. Science Group’s payout ratio is presently 6,666.67%.
Science Group plc, a science, engineering, and technology business company, provides consultancy services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Services Operating Business, Product Operating Business, and Freehold Properties.
