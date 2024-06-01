Scotia Capital Inc. Buys 217,968 Shares of Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Free Report) by 290.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 292,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217,968 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. owned 0.29% of Ero Copper worth $4,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERO. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ero Copper by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Ero Copper in the third quarter valued at about $131,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Ero Copper by 7.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Ero Copper by 13.3% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Ero Copper by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. 71.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on ERO shares. TheStreet raised shares of Ero Copper from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Scotiabank upgraded Ero Copper from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Ventum Cap Mkts cut shares of Ero Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ero Copper in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Ero Copper Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:ERO traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $21.30. 410,689 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,131. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 1.21. Ero Copper Corp. has a 1-year low of $11.35 and a 1-year high of $24.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.94 and its 200-day moving average is $17.37.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $105.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.40 million. Ero Copper had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 11.86%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ero Copper Corp. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ero Copper Profile

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

