Scotia Capital Inc. Buys 2,690 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,293 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $6,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,246 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 25,445 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on PWR. B. Riley boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $265.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $255.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.61, for a total transaction of $142,567.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,052,597.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,538 shares of company stock valued at $2,573,115. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quanta Services Price Performance

NYSE PWR traded down $3.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $275.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,867,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,235. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $261.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.06. The company has a market capitalization of $40.39 billion, a PE ratio of 53.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.74 and a twelve month high of $286.87.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 3.57%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.98%.

About Quanta Services

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.