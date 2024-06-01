Scotia Capital Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,533 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $8,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qtron Investments LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 16,055 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 7,952 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $802,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BA has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Northcoast Research cut Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.24.

Boeing Price Performance

NYSE:BA traded up $4.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $177.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,774,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,812,500. The stock has a market cap of $109.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.07 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.70. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $159.70 and a twelve month high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

