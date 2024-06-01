Scotia Capital Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 215,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,210 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOVT. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,547,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,472,000 after buying an additional 6,707,884 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 25,183,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,238,000 after buying an additional 486,526 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,819,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,741,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427,187 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,665,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,966,000 after buying an additional 408,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,350,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,624,000 after acquiring an additional 5,635,763 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

GOVT stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.41. 3,246,508 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.58.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.0583 dividend. This is an increase from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

