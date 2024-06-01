Scotia Capital Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 78,935 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 7,326 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $5,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RIO. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. abrdn plc purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter worth about $12,582,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter worth about $417,000. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 11.7% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 29,258 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $286,000. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RIO shares. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup cut Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

Rio Tinto Group stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,764,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,537,701. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $58.27 and a 1-year high of $75.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Further Reading

