Scotia Capital Inc. Grows Stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,858,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 233,330 shares during the period. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners comprises about 1.2% of Scotia Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Scotia Capital Inc. owned approximately 1.28% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners worth $184,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,951,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $628,265,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613,608 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,876,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $525,947,000 after buying an additional 1,362,482 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,118,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $224,468,000 after buying an additional 1,565,246 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,006,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,198,000 after purchasing an additional 73,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 413.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,278,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445,832 shares in the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIP stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.89. The stock had a trading volume of 306,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,120. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 93.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.45. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $37.32.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 2.05%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 522.58%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

