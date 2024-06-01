Scotia Capital Inc. Grows Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,103 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $8,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 355,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,081,000 after buying an additional 100,294 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,335,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,404,000 after acquiring an additional 370,483 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 144,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 29,840 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2,662.2% in the fourth quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 8,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 7,827 shares during the period. Finally, Millington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 175,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after acquiring an additional 5,508 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.29. 2,501,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,254,155. The firm has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $29.39 and a 1 year high of $36.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.38.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.