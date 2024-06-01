Scotia Capital Inc. Has $234.19 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,376,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,465 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.5% of Scotia Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $234,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,941,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,127,754,000 after purchasing an additional 201,441 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,417,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,166,546,000 after acquiring an additional 606,382 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,421,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,151,997,000 after acquiring an additional 4,603,090 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $6,016,878,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,089,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,798,612,000 after acquiring an additional 871,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JPM. UBS Group boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

NYSE:JPM traded up $3.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $202.63. 14,417,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,376,808. The company has a market capitalization of $581.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $134.40 and a 1-year high of $205.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $195.14 and a 200 day moving average of $179.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.32 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total value of $765,811.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,656,006.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total transaction of $32,824,927.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total value of $765,811.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,656,006.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 249,399 shares of company stock valued at $46,713,667. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Featured Articles

