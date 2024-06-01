Scotia Capital Inc. Has $35.82 Million Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 460,797 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,698 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $35,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Shopify by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 4,344.4% in the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in Shopify by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of SHOP stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,261,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,670,877. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 7.14. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $45.50 and a one year high of $91.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Shopify had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Shopify from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Shopify from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. CIBC dropped their price target on Shopify from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.06.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Articles

