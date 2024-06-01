Scotia Capital Inc. Has $48.01 Million Stock Holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 448,992 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of CGI worth $48,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CGI by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,578,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $746,389,000 after acquiring an additional 132,166 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in CGI by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,085,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $439,103,000 after buying an additional 272,371 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in CGI by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,711,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,239,000 after buying an additional 129,020 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in CGI by 12.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,505,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $348,026,000 after buying an additional 401,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CGI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $273,239,000. Institutional investors own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GIB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. TD Securities upgraded CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of CGI from $169.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

CGI Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of GIB traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.00. The stock had a trading volume of 343,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,956. The company has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.93. CGI Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.07 and a 52 week high of $118.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.58 and a 200 day moving average of $107.54.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 11.38%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CGI Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CGI Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

