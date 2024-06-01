Scotia Capital Inc. Has $6.79 Million Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,603 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $6,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 75,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,913 shares in the last quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 252,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,707,000 after purchasing an additional 116,230 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 107,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 198,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,987,000 after acquiring an additional 12,213 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 223,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,222,000 after acquiring an additional 55,325 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPST stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $50.48. 2,920,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,809,513. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.36 and a 200 day moving average of $50.33. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.93 and a 12 month high of $50.51.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

