Scotia Capital Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,783 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $5,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IXC. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IXC traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.50. 369,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,310. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.48 and its 200-day moving average is $40.79. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $35.38 and a 12-month high of $45.22.

About iShares Global Energy ETF

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.