Scotia Capital Inc. Lowers Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 390,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,446 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $57,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PG. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG stock traded up $1.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $164.54. The stock had a trading volume of 10,341,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,878,583. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $162.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.39. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $141.45 and a 1-year high of $168.54. The stock has a market cap of $388.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a $1.0065 dividend. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 65.85%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $122,693.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,256.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 21,388 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.98, for a total value of $3,528,592.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,080,172.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $122,693.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,256.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 155,320 shares of company stock valued at $25,535,744. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.76.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

