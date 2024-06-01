Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases 124,197 Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,848,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,197 shares during the period. Fortis accounts for 2.1% of Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Fortis were worth $322,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fortis by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,421,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $737,804,000 after purchasing an additional 353,112 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Fortis by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 13,380,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $553,145,000 after buying an additional 2,438,223 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Fortis by 11.4% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,664,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $481,130,000 after buying an additional 1,294,939 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Fortis by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,080,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $332,583,000 after purchasing an additional 561,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Fortis by 5.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,026,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $266,901,000 after purchasing an additional 334,623 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.13.

Fortis Price Performance

Fortis stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.99. 876,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,205. The company has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Fortis Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.30 and a twelve month high of $43.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.96.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 7.02%. Equities analysts expect that Fortis Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortis Profile

(Free Report)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.