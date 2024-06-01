Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases 3,478 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,478 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $27,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 7.5% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,766,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 39.4% during the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 13,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% in the third quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% in the third quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 6,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at about $279,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total value of $1,660,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,554,195 shares in the company, valued at $79,730,343,755. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on LLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $769.53.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

LLY traded up $5.28 on Friday, hitting $820.34. 4,472,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,416,254. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $422.06 and a 12-month high of $826.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $769.79 and a 200-day moving average of $699.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.66 billion, a PE ratio of 120.93, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

