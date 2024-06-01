Scotia Capital Inc. Raises Stake in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,003,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,996 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $40,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 114.5% in the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 6,922,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695,774 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 62,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,537,000 after buying an additional 35,300 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 692,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,842,000 after buying an additional 100,997 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 2,470,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,733,000 after acquiring an additional 123,386 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth about $7,605,000. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Asset Management stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,488,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,094,250. The company has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.97 and its 200-day moving average is $39.28. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 12-month low of $28.35 and a 12-month high of $43.00.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $884.00 million for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 98.98% and a net margin of 49.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 140.74%.

Several equities analysts have commented on BAM shares. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $44.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.14.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

