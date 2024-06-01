Scotia Capital Inc. Trims Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,378 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 6,928 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $75,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $1.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $444.76. The company had a trading volume of 7,487,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,555,011. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.28. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $410.70 and a fifty-two week high of $638.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $481.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $551.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to purchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $620.72.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ADBE

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total transaction of $1,286,775.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares in the company, valued at $10,014,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total value of $47,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,829,839. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total transaction of $1,286,775.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,114 shares in the company, valued at $10,014,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,006 shares of company stock worth $1,424,432. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.