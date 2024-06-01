Scott’s Liquid Gold-Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGD) Short Interest Update

Scott’s Liquid Gold-Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGD – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the April 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Scott’s Liquid Gold Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:SLGD traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.90. 3,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,559. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.94 and its 200-day moving average is $0.79. Scott’s Liquid Gold has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $1.23.
Scott’s Liquid Gold Company Profile
