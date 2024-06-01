Scott’s Liquid Gold-Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGD) Short Interest Update

Scott’s Liquid Gold-Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGD – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the April 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Scott’s Liquid Gold Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SLGD traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.90. 3,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,559. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.94 and its 200-day moving average is $0.79. Scott’s Liquid Gold has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $1.23.

Scott’s Liquid Gold Company Profile

Scott's Liquid Gold-Inc develops, markets, and sells household, and health and beauty care products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Household Products, and Health and Beauty Care Products. The Household Products segment offers wood care and floor restore products under the Scott's Liquid Gold name; stain and odor removing products under the Kids N Pets and Messy Pet brand name for children and pets; and laundry care products under the Biz brand name.

