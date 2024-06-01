Security Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCYT) Declares $1.00 Annual Dividend

Security Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCYT – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Friday, May 17th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.

Security Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCYT opened at $64.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.76 and its 200 day moving average is $61.51. Security Bancorp has a 52 week low of $56.25 and a 52 week high of $64.00.

Security Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SCYT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.07 million during the quarter.

Security Bancorp Company Profile

Security Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Security Federal Savings Bank that provides banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Tennessee. The company's deposit products include checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers consumer loans; mortgage loans; and commercial loans, including installment loans, lines of credit, and real estate lending.

